Chilika faces oil spillage threat from stuck ship

The Indian Coast Guard has issued a warning about possible oil spillage into the ecologically sensitive Chilika lake — the largest brackish water lagoon in the country — from a Malaysian cargo vessel which is stuck in the Bay of Bengal near the lake since August 7.

In an urgent message dispatched to the Odisha government, the Director General of Shipping and the State Pollution Control Board, the Deputy Inspector General of ICG (North Eastern), I.J. Singh, said: “The barge contains 30,000 litres of diesel, 1,000 litre of lube oil and 200 litres of hydraulic oil. Hence spillage of oil from the aground vessel cannot be ruled out.”

Under Section356 (J) 1(B) of Indian Merchant Shipping Act, 1958, all necessary measures should be undertaken to prevent any leakage of oil from the vessel causing pollution to the area, the ICG said.

The Coast Guard also advised to undertake action on priority basis either through a local agent or any professional salvor.

According to reports, a salvage team from Singapore-based Smit Salvage Pte limited had reached Odisha on Sunday.

The vessel — Jin Hwa 32 — with deadweight tonnage of 7,500 had sailed from Mongla Port on August 2 and was heading towards Visakhapatnam Port. It was caught in stormy waters and drifted towards Odisha.

“We have visited the spot where the vessel is stuck. Though the place is far from Chilika’s jurisdiction, it is apprehended that in the event of spillage, the oil could drift towards Chilika,” said Susanta Nanda, Chief Executive of Chilika Development Authority.