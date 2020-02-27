Children will be taught not to watch porn sites: Nitish Kumar

Patna

27 February 2020 05:34 IST

The Unnayan scheme, which was initially started in Banka district, has been extended across the state from September 5, 2019

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that an awareness drive would be carried out under the “Unnayan” scheme, which is already in action in State-run schools, to keep children off from porn sites as they were a “leading cause of crimes against women”. Mr. Kumar had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16, 2019 urging him to ban all porn sites on the Internet.

Under the programme, students of 9th and 10th standards in state-run schools are imparted lessons using information technology as supplement to classroom teaching in a bid to make learning more interesting as well as receptive.

“Dangerous and obscene contents are being watched on porn sites across the world. People are viewing vulgar stuff on mobile phone. Children are becoming victims of it...We are against porn sites and have written to the Centre for a complete ban on it,” Mr. Kumar said.

In the midst of nationwide outrage over rising cases of gangrape across the country, Mr. Kumar had on December 16, 2019 written to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ban all “porn sites and inappropriate content” available on internet.