Children admitted to hospital made to sit in scorching heat in MP; NCPCR seeks action

New Delhi:

22 August 2021 09:04 IST

‘During the inauguration of an oxygen plant in Vidisha, children admitted in the child ward were forcibly taken to the venue by the guards and nurses’

Apex child rights body NCPCR has sought strict action against those who allegedly made children admitted to a hospital ward in Madhya Pradesh sit in scorching heat for crowd mobilisation at a function.

In a letter to the Madhya Pradesh chief secretary on August 22, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said during the inauguration of an oxygen plant at the district hospital in Vidisha, the relatives of hospitalised patients and children admitted in the child ward were forcibly taken to the venue by the guards and nurses.

The NCPCR pointed out that the district collector was also present at the function.

"The admitted children were made to sit in the hot sun for two hours at the venue, which primarily appears to be a violation of section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015," it said.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the commission requested the chief secretary to get the matter investigated under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, take appropriate action against the guilty officers and send a detailed action-taken report to it within seven days.