Child rights week observed in Rajasthan

Skill development activities, awareness programmes and new welfare schemes have marked the child rights week being observed in Rajasthan from November 14 to 20.

The initiatives were taken in accordance with the announcement for creation of the Nehru Child Protection Fund in the 2020-21 State Budget.

Inaugurating the week at a virtual event, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the State government was making an effective intervention to protect children’s rights and ensure that there was no incident of child labour or child marriage.He said his government was also taking all steps to prevent crimes against children and extend the benefits of various schemes to them.

Two new schemes — Vaatsalya Yojana and Samarth Yojana — have been launched for orphan and destitute children during the week. Mr. Gehlot also inaugurated a skill development and counselling centre for children in Jodhpur.