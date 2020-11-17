Child rights week observed in Rajasthan

Skill development activities, awareness programmes and new welfare schemes have marked the child rights week being observed in Rajasthan from November 14 to 20.
The initiatives were taken in accordance with the announcement for creation of the Nehru Child Protection Fund in the 2020-21 State Budget.
Inaugurating the week at a virtual event, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the State government was making an effective intervention to protect children’s rights and ensure that there was no incident of child labour or child marriage.He said his government was also taking all steps to prevent crimes against children and extend the benefits of various schemes to them.
Two new schemes — Vaatsalya Yojana and Samarth Yojana — have been launched for orphan and destitute children during the week. Mr. Gehlot also inaugurated a skill development and counselling centre for children in Jodhpur.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath