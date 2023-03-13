HamberMenu
Child rights panel summons MCD chief over stray dogs mauling two children in Delhi

Siblings Anand and Aditya, seven and five respectively, were allegedly attacked and killed by stray dogs in Delhi

March 13, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on March 13, 2023, has taken cognisance of minors’ deaths reportedly due to stray dogs. Image for representational purpose only.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on March 13, 2023, has taken cognisance of minors’ deaths reportedly due to stray dogs. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The National Child Rights Commission has summoned the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Delhi over the reported mauling to death of two children in the national capital, within a span of two days.

ALSO READ
Challenging dogma: On the threat from stray dogs

Siblings Anand and Aditya, seven and five respectively, were allegedly attacked and killed by stray dogs in Delhi.

The bodies were found in the jungle adjacent to the jhuggi or hutment, where the family lives in South Delhi.

Taking suo moto cognisance of the matter, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked the MCD Commissioner to appear before it on March 17, along with an Action Taken Report in the matter.

The NCPCR is empowered to inquire into complaints and take suo-moto notice of matters relating to deprivation of and violation of child rights; non-implementation of laws providing for protection and development of children; non-compliance of policy decisions, guidelines or instructions aimed at mitigating hardships and ensuring welfare of the children thereby providing relief to them, or taking up the issues arising out of such matters with appropriate authorities.

