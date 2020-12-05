Child rights panel summons DM, SP in girl’s murder case

Case has triggered a massive political controversy in Odisha

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday summoned the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police for personal appearance before it over the issue of the kidnap and murder of a five-year-old girl in Odisha’s Nayagarh district.

The girl’s murder has triggered a massive political controversy in the State.

After the girl’s parents accused State Agriculture Minister Arun Kumar Sahu of shielding the accused in the case, Opposition political parties had launched a scathing attack demanding the ouster of the Minister.

“Summon has been issued to District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Nayagarh for in person presence in the matter of kidnapping and murder of a girl child,” said Priyank Kanoongo, NCPCR chairperson, on Twitter.

He said the Commission had received complaints regarding human organ smuggling.

Report sought

The NCPCR had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter based on a news report that had appeared in an online portal on November 25. It had directed the Nayagarh district administration to ensure speedy investigation and submit a detailed factual report within 10 days.