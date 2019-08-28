Child-lifting suspicion: 1 killed, another injured in U.P. mob attack

In a shocking incident, one person was killed and another seriously injured by a mob in a village in Sambhal when it mistook the two as child-lifters on Tuesday.

Raju and Ramavtar from Chhabra village of Chandausi in Sambhal district were taking their nephew Ravi on a motorbike to a hospital for treatment in Chandausi when a group of men in Jarai village suspected them to be child-lifters.

Local sources suggest that the child was crying because of stomach pain and the unidentified men, agitated by social media posts about the presence of alleged child-lifters in the area, mistook the uncles to be culprits. The duo was were mercilessly beaten by sticks by the group that gradually swelled to around 300 people. By the time police reached the spot, the two brothers had lost consciousness. Mr. Raju passed away on the way to the hospital while Mr. Ramavtar is in serious condition.

Confirming the sequence of events, Sambhal Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad told The Hindu, “Based on video evidence collected from the spot, four persons have been arrested under charges of murder and rioting and an FIR has been registered against 14 more for rioting. We will arrest them soon. Ramavtar is stable.” He appealed to locals not to believe in rumours being spread through social media.

In the last two weeks, a number of such cases have emerged from western Uttar Pradesh where rumours of ‘bachcha chor’ (child-lifters) have led to a mob attacking innocent persons.