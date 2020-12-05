Child labourers rescued from Jaipur bangle-making factories

JAIPUR

05 December 2020 04:40 IST

Vicitms will be rehabilitated with the help of voluntary groups

Thirty-seven child labourers working in three bangle-making factories in Jaipur were rescued on Thursday and the factory owners arrested after special teams conducted a survey for prevention of child labour in the city. The children will be rehabilitated with the assistance of voluntary groups.

State Labour Secretary Neeraj K. Pawan said here that the information about children who were continuously absent from schools for 30 days would be collected to ensure that no child was engaged for work in any factory or manufacturing unit. The Labour Department will also identify child beggars with the help of non-government organisations.

The bangle-making units, where children were found working, are situated in Shastri Nagar, Bhatta Basti and Nindar Rao Ji Ka Rasta. Mr. Pawan said the issues related to inward and outward migration of child labourers from States such as Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Gujarat would be raised with the respective governments at the appropriate level.

Advertising

Advertising

The information about child labourers will also be shared with the officials of the government wings dealing with child rights and education and the Child Welfare Committees, as well as the representatives of non-government organisations working for rehabilitation of children.