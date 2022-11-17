Child dies in bomb explosion in West Bengal

November 17, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - KOLKATA

A nine-year-old girl died in a crude bomb explosion at Minakhan in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening and the police on Thursday arrested her uncle Abul Hussain Gayen for storing crude bombs in the house. The child hailed from South 24 Parganas district and had come to visit her maternal uncle in Bakchora village.

The incident happened when the girl, out of curiosity, picked up the crude bomb.

Mr. Gayen who is into the fisheries business, is allegedly close to the ruling party leaders in the neighbourhood.

This was the second incident of a similar nature. On October 25, a seven-year-old boy died at Bhatpara in the same district.

Over the past few days, the incidents of crude bomb explosions have occurred in different parts of the State. A youth lost his limbs on November 14 at Sainthia in Birbhum district. The clash in Birbhum was between two factions of the Trinamool Congress.

Five children suffered injuries likewise near Jadavpur on October 28, while two children got wounded at Kultali in Sundarbans on Wednesday.

The death of a child at Minakhan triggered a war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Opposition parties in the State. While the dates for the upcoming rural polls in the State have not yet been announced, the Opposition parties said that the incidents raised questions on the law and order situation. Bombs have also been recovered at Keshpur in Paschim Medinipur district.

The State Minister and Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim said that it was important to break the supply chain of crude bombs. Mr. Hakim said that while the bombs could be made anywhere, gun-powder would be sourced from elsewhere. BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that the Trinamool Congress had taken the State to a situation where crude bomb-making had turned into a small-scale industry.

CRC’s notice to Suvendu

In another development, the representatives of the West Bengal Commission for Child Rights said on Thursday that they would issue a show cause notice to the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, for using objectionable language against Trinamool Congress MP and party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s son.

On November 13, Mr. Adhikari had raised questions in his tweet on the police deployment over a birthday party. “Grand Celebrations tonight at Taj Bengal!!! Security has been beefed up for the Birthday Party of Koyla Bhaipo’s son. Over 500 Policemen, Bomb Squad & Dog Squad have been deployed to Guard the venue. Door Frame Metal Detectors & Hand-held Metal Detectors are in place,” read the tweet.

