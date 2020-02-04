Other States

Child dies after falling into boiling pot in U.P. school

The family members of the three-year-old girl alleged the cook had earphones plugged in and did not pay attention to the children who were playing dangerously close to the stove

In a shocking incident, a three-year-old girl died after falling into a boiling pot of vegetables being cooked under the midday meal scheme at a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district.

The incident took place on Monday and the girl died during treatment.

The family members of the child alleged the cook had earphones plugged in and did not pay attention to the children who were playing dangerously close to the stove. She did not even realise when the child fell into the boiling pot.

The cook noticed what had happened only after seeing children run away from the spot, screaming. She also ran away in panic.

The girl was taken to a health clinic, where she died during treatment.

District magistrate Sushil Patel said that the headmaster of the school has been suspended.

The girl studied in the school with her two brothers. The District Magistrate said that an investigation into the incident had been ordered.

“An FIR will also be filed. We have got information that there were six cooks at the school and the accident happened due to negligence on their part,” the District Magistrate said.

