Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir to visit Tripura.

Agartala Gita Mittal, Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, would arrive here on March 14 on a two day private visit. Tripura government has instructed police authority to ensure “Z” category security cover for the Chief Justice.
Official sources on Wednesday told the Hindu that the state government would entirely follow security advisory received from the Jammu and Kashmir government. They refused to divulge details of the visit, but said some family members would accompany the Chief Justice.
Tripura government has already declared Justice Gita Mittal as a ‘state guest’.
Justice Mittal, first ever female Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, is recipient of some prestigious awards including the Nari Shakti Puruskar which was conferred to her by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2018
