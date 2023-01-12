ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Election Commissioner inspects poll-bound Tripura

January 12, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - Agartala

CEC Rajiv Kumar said that complaints from political parties are being dealth with in a non-partisan manner

The Hindu Bureau

A team of the Election Commission of India led by CEC Rajiv Kumar along with EC Anup Chandra Pandey and EC Arun Goel arrived at Agartala Airport to review the poll preparedness for upcoming Assembly elections, in Tripura on January 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said in Agartala today that central security forces will be stationed in all polling booths in Tripura.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Kumar said that he had received some complaints from political parties and that he had directed the SPs and District Magistrates to take action in a non-partisan manner.

The CEC further said that instructions were given to track down kingpins during the seizure of drugs, liquor, and cash during the election process. “ We will not satisfied with detention of only couriers,” he said.

The CEC and accompanying two Election Commissioners will leave for election-bound Meghalaya on January 12. Their next destination will be Nagaland before returning to Delhi.

Tripura goes to election in March, 2023, with 60 State Legislative Assembly up for grabs.

