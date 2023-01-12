Chief Election Commissioner inspects poll-bound Tripura

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said in Agartala today that central security forces will be stationed in all polling booths in Tripura.
Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Kumar said that he had received some complaints from political parties and that he had directed the SPs and District Magistrates to take action in a non-partisan manner.
The CEC further said that instructions were given to track down kingpins during the seizure of drugs, liquor, and cash during the election process. “ We will not satisfied with detention of only couriers,” he said.
The CEC and accompanying two Election Commissioners will leave for election-bound Meghalaya on January 12. Their next destination will be Nagaland before returning to Delhi.
Tripura goes to election in March, 2023, with 60 State Legislative Assembly up for grabs.
