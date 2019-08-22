Chidambaram case being handled in a depressing manner, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that a legal matter pertaining to former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram was being handled in a very sad and depressing manner.

“Chidambaram is a senior politician, ex-Finance Minister and former Home Minister of this country. The way in which the matter is being handled is very depressing, sad and also bad,” she said.

The CBI on Wednesday took Mr. Chidambaram into custody in connection with a case relating to INX Media.

Referring to the different institutions in the country, including the judiciary, the Trinamool Congress chairperson said that democracy was in a shambles.

“I will not comment on judiciary. But the media is completely sold out to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Whatever the BJP is saying, that is being propagated. The television channels have become panels of the BJP,” she said.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Rajnan Chowdhury dubbed the arrest as an act of “political vendetta”. “His criticism has been sharp and direct to which the government had no answer and that is the reason why he has been arrested,” he said.