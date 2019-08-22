Other States

Chidambaram case being handled in a depressing manner, says Mamata

more-in

The Trinamool Congress chairperson says that democracy is in a shambles

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that a legal matter pertaining to former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram was being handled in a very sad and depressing manner.

“Chidambaram is a senior politician, ex-Finance Minister and former Home Minister of this country. The way in which the matter is being handled is very depressing, sad and also bad,” she said.

The CBI on Wednesday took Mr. Chidambaram into custody in connection with a case relating to INX Media.

Referring to the different institutions in the country, including the judiciary, the Trinamool Congress chairperson said that democracy was in a shambles.

“I will not comment on judiciary. But the media is completely sold out to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Whatever the BJP is saying, that is being propagated. The television channels have become panels of the BJP,” she said.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Rajnan Chowdhury dubbed the arrest as an act of “political vendetta”. “His criticism has been sharp and direct to which the government had no answer and that is the reason why he has been arrested,” he said.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
national politics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 22, 2019 3:12:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/chidambaram-case-being-handled-in-a-depressing-manner-says-mamata/article29220843.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY