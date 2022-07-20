Other States

Chhota Shakeel’s ‘aide’ held for making extortion calls to Mumbai businessman

The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Crime Branch arrested the 25-year-old accused. File image for representation | Photo Credit: P.V. Sivakumar
PTI Mumbai July 20, 2022 19:04 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 19:04 IST

An ‘associate’ of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel has been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly trying to extort money from a businessman, an official said on Wednesday.

The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Crime Branch arrested the 25-year-old accused, who had identified himself as "Billo", from suburban Oshiwara on Tuesday, he said.

The accused allegedly called the businessman, who runs a chain of bakery-shops in the city, many times between July 13 and 19, claiming to be an aide of Shakeel and demanding ₹35 lakh.

If the businessman did not pay up by Tuesday, he would shoot him, the accused told him.

After the businessman approached the police, the crime branch laid a trap and arrested Billo.

Further probe was on, the official said.

