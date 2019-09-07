Chhattisgarh yet to implement amended Motor Vehicles Act

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh is yet to implement the new penalty provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said on Saturday that the State government was studying the new amendments before they were implemented, so that people may not bear the brunt of the newly-introduced hefty fines.

“We have been studying the provisions of the amended act. It has been asked (by the Union government) to implement it all over the country, but we are studying it, keeping in view the situation in Chhattisgarh,” Mr. Sahu told the reporters.

“It should not have hefty fines....The State government is examining in which form the Act can be implemented. We are also looking at whether the State government can make amendments to it,” the Minister added.

An official of the Road Transport Department said the the amended act has been sent to the State’s Law and Legislative Affairs Department.

The Law Department will submit a report following which the decision on implementation will be taken, he said.

Parliament, in July, passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019. Under the new law, people will be fined ₹10,000 for drunken driving. Earlier the fine was ₹2,000. The fine for rash driving has gone up from ₹1,000 to ₹5,000. Fines of other offences have similarly been increased.