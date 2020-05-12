Chhattisgarh workers not allowed to rest on long journey home

Notwithstanding the Centre advising States to ensure that migrant workers do not resort to walking on roads, a group of 42 brick-makers, including 17 women and three children, have set out to cover a distance of 600 km from the coastal Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

Not only are they battling stigma and scorching heat, they have hardly been able to rest. Locals chased them away, they told The Hindu, accusing them of being spreading COVID-19. In the first 100 km from Jagatsinghpur, police personnel did not allow them to linger in their jurisdictions.

“The police have intercepted us seven times since we started our journey. They were not ready to take the responsibility for a group of 42 people. The best they could do was to make us leave their area immediately,” said Debdas Patre, who hails from Bilaspur, here on Tuesday.

The road between Jagatsinghpur and Bhubaneswar is dotted with contiguous human habitations. But no village would allow them a place to rest.

“On Monday night, we were shooed away twice while we were sleeping deeply. Villagers are so panicked that none of them wanted the presence of any stranger in their vicinity,” said Ramkumari, a woman in the group.

When not allowed to rest for even an hour, setting up a stove for preparing food was ruled out. As the group moved along, a kind-hearted man they came across bought them a stock of biscuits, which later proved to be their only source of sustenance.

Members of the group said they had initially approached the Jagatsinghpur District Collector’s office, where they were asked to produce an official letter from the Chhattisgarh government for making arrangements for their transport. As they are not in possession of such papers, they were asked to walk away.

‘Hopeless situation’

“Our own Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also left us in the middle of a hopeless situation. We completed the registration for returning home but nobody told us how we would get there,” Ms. Kumari said. They could not afford to stay on as they have not been paid wages for two months.

They have been walking with little knowledge about the journey to Chhattisgarh. “We were told to take a right turn from Khurda towards Nayagarh,” Mr. Patre said as the group crossed Bhubaneswar city. The Hindu met the group in front of city’s Khandagiri Police Station, but no effort was made to comply with the Central government’s advisory to stop people from walking.

Nayagarh district may offer them respite. They may find stretches of forest where they can cook, eat and take rest before they continue onward without being hounded.