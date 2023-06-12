HamberMenu
Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxalite gunned down in Kanker encounter

A Naxalite woman was gunned down in an encounter in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh

June 12, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - Kanker

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A woman Naxalite was killed in a gun battle with security personnel in the forests of Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on June 12 , a police official said.

The gunfight took place at around 7 a.m. in the forest near Binagunda Village under Chhotebethiya Police Station limits when security personnel were out on an anti-Naxalite operation, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

"The operation was launched on June 11 based on inputs about the presence of Naxalite leaders belonging to the Rajnandgaon-Kanker Border division (RKB) and 20 to 25 armed cadres. Personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the 132nd Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) were involved in the operation," the IGP said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of an unidentified woman Naxalite clad in 'uniform' was found along with a .303 rifle close by, he stated , adding that a search operation was continuing at the site.

