Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxalite, BSF jawan injured in encounter

May 27, 2023 10:09 am | Updated 10:09 am IST - KANKER

A woman Naxalite was seriously injured in a gun-battle with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on May 27.

A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) sustained minor injuries in the face-off that took place on May 26 night in the forests of Urpanjhur village when a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation, they said.

The personnel belonging to BSF's 178th battalion and Kanker police had launched the operation from Mendra camp under Pratappur police station limits on May 26 night towards Markachua village, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.

At around 9 pm, an exchange of fire broke out between the troops and Naxalites, he said.

After the gunfight, the security personnel found a woman Naxalite in an injured condition at the spot and one single-shot gun was also recovered from there, he said.

BSF constable Vikas Singh sustained minor injuries in the gunfight and he was provided preliminary treatment at the camp, the IG said adding that his condition was said to be out of danger.

The injured Naxalite has been identified as Fagni, a member of RKB division of Maoists. She is the wife of Vinod, Madanwada Local Organisation Squad (LOS) commander of Maoists, he said.

The injured Naxalite is being shifted to the hospital and search operation is still underway in the area, he added.

