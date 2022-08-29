Chhattisgarh waterfall tragedy | Bodies of all three missing tourists found; death toll rises to six

All the deceased were part of a group of 15 members of an extended family from Madhya Pradesh, who had on August 28, gone for a picnic to Ramdaha waterfall, located more than 300KM from Raipur.

PTI Raipur
August 29, 2022 18:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The bodies of three persons who went missing after bathing in a waterfall in Chhattisgarh's Korea district were fished out on August 29, taking the death toll in the incident to six, officials said.

All the deceased were part of a group of 15 members of an extended family from Madhya Pradesh, who had on Sunday gone for a picnicto Ramdaha waterfall under Kotadol police station limits, located more than 300KM from the State capital Raipur.

Officials on Sunday received the information that seven people had gone missing while bathing in the plunge pool of the waterfall.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, two of the seven persons were traced by rescuers and shifted to hospital. One of them was declared dead at the hospital while other person was out of danger, a police official earlier said. Two more bodies were also traced on Sunday.

The search operation, involving personnel of the State Disaster Response Force, Home Guard, police and local divers, was halted on Sunday night. The operation resumed on Monday morning and bodies of the remaining three missing tourists were traced, Korea Collector Kuldeep Sharma told PTI.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The deceased were identified as Shweta Singh (22), Shraddha Singh (14) and Abhay Singh (22),” he said.

The bodies were sent for a post-mortem and will later be handed over to their relatives, he added. Despite a caution board placed at the spot requesting people not to bathe in the waterfall, the tourists went into the deep waters, a police official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
death
Chhattisgarh
Raipur

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app