Other States

Chhattisgarh suspends IAS officer charged with rape

He had allegedly raped woman on collectorate premises after threatening to remove her husband from service

The Chhattisgarh police have registered a case against an IAS officer, former Collector of Janjgir–Champa, on charges of raping a woman on the collectorate premises after threatening to remove her husband from government service.

On May 15, when 2007 batch officer Janak Prasad Pathak held the office, he had reportedly raped her. He also repeatedly sent her obscene messages and threats on the mobile phone, the woman told the Janjgir police.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday directed Chief Secretary R.P. Mandal to suspend the official and launch a high-level inquiry into the charges.

The government in exercise of powers conferred by sub-rule (3) of rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 has passed an order suspending him with immediate effect as prima facie his conduct “has been found to be unbecoming of an officer and is violative of rule 3 of AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968,” said an order issued by the General Administration Department.

The police have registered a case against the official, 53, appointed Director of Land Records last week, under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (B) (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, said the police.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 4:24:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/chhattisgarh-suspends-ias-officer-charged-with-rape/article31753690.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY