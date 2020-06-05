Chhattisgarh suspends IAS officer charged with rape

The Chhattisgarh police have registered a case against an IAS officer, former Collector of Janjgir–Champa, on charges of raping a woman on the collectorate premises after threatening to remove her husband from government service.

On May 15, when 2007 batch officer Janak Prasad Pathak held the office, he had reportedly raped her. He also repeatedly sent her obscene messages and threats on the mobile phone, the woman told the Janjgir police.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday directed Chief Secretary R.P. Mandal to suspend the official and launch a high-level inquiry into the charges.

The government in exercise of powers conferred by sub-rule (3) of rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 has passed an order suspending him with immediate effect as prima facie his conduct “has been found to be unbecoming of an officer and is violative of rule 3 of AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968,” said an order issued by the General Administration Department.

The police have registered a case against the official, 53, appointed Director of Land Records last week, under Sections 376 (punishment for rape), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (B) (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, said the police.