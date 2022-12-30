Chhattisgarh staff can choose between old and new pension schemes

December 30, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - BHOPAL

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday said that it would give all government employees the option to choose between the old pension scheme (OPS) and the new pension scheme (NPS).

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at his residence in Raipur on Friday.

The ruling Congress is betting big on bringing back the OPS in the States that it governs. The promise to implement the OPS in Himachal Pradesh was instrumental in bringing the Congress back to power in that hill State earlier this month.

In Chhattisgarh, where the party has been in power since 2018, nearly three lakh government employees will be affected by the decision. While the announcement on implementing the OPS was initially made in April this year, the Central government has refused to meet the State’s demand to refund the more than ₹17,000 crore already deposited in the NPS.

‘Middle ground’

Following Friday’s decision, the State government said it was “a middle ground after the Central government refused to return the money deposited towards the New Pension Scheme (NPS)”.

A senior official said that while all those who joined after April 1, 2022 would be covered under the OPS, those who joined between November 1, 2004 and March 31, 2022, would have to submit an affidavit if they now want to opt for OPS.

“For the second set [those who joined between Nov 2004 and March 2022], whatever money we deduct from now will be given at the time of retirement as their General Provident Fund. But the money that we [both the employee and the government which is the employer] have contributed to NPS thus far, and that is deposited with either the NSDL [National Securities Depository Limited] or the PFRDA [Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority], along with the interest accrued, will only be available to the employees when they retire over the next decades. So at the time of retirement, those opting for OPS now will have to deposit the government’s contribution and dividend in the NPS account,” the official said.

CM asks PM for money back

Mr. Baghel has in the past written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to issue a directive to the PFRDA telling them to refund the money deposited towards the NPS to the employees to pave the way for the OPS’ reinstatement. The issue is likely to figure prominently during Mr. Baghel’s scheduled meeting with the Prime Minister in Delhi on Saturday, said government sources.

Bilaspur-based political commentator and activist Sudiep Shrivastava said that from a political standpoint, the latest move could be a device for displaying that an overwhelming majority of the Chhattisgarh government’s employees are backing it on the OPS.

Notably, in Jharkhand, another State where over a lakh government employees were given the option to choose between the new and old pension schemes, only 76 had opted to continue with the NPS till December 28, according to a newspaper report.

The OPS, which was discontinued in 2004 before being brought back recently, is an assured inflation-indexed monthly family pension paid out as long as the employee is alive, and then for her spouse thereafter. In the NPS, the pension is withdrawn from a fund whose value is determined by the market prices in which the corpus is invested.