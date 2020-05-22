Chhattisgarh records 16 fresh COVID-19 cases; tally reaches 148

At least 16 more people, mostly migrant labourers, tested positive for COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 148, a health official here said.

Of the 16 new cases, 12 were reported from Korba district, three from Kanker district and one was reported from Bemetara district, the official said.

The infected patients from Korba were migrant labourers, who had recently returned to their home district from different parts of the country, and were kept in a quarantine centre in Darri police station area, he said.

With the detection of 16 new cases, the state’s COVID-19 count has gone up to 148, of which 89 were active cases and 59 patients had recovered, he said.

The state has not recorded a single COVID-19 death so far, he added.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases-148, new cases-16, deaths-0, discharged-59, active cases-89, people tested so far-45,522.