Chhattisgarh Police arrest 3 Naxalites in Narayanpur district

April 23, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - Narayanpur

Three Naxalites, allegedly involved in separate incidents of murder and planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to target security personnel, were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on April 23.

While two Naxalites were nabbed near Turushmeta village under the Chhotedongar police station area, another was arrested from the Orchha police station limits on Saturday evening, an official here said.

Joint teams of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and district force that had launched anti-Naxal operations from Chhotedongar and Orchha, were involved in nabbing three Naxalites, he added.

The trio was identified as Sandip Korram (27), who was active as Jan militia commander of Maoists, and Shankar Darro (35) and Sitaram Sori (27), the Jan militia members, he said.

The three were active under the Nelnar area committee of Maoists and allegedly involved in incidents of murder, planting IEDs, and blocking roads by felling trees, he added.

Darro and Sori were allegedly involved in triggering IED blasts on April 7 and 9 this year in the forest of Bahker-Permapal villages of Narayanpur district to target security personnel and in the incident of killing a worker of construction contractor and setting ablaze four vehicles and a JCB machine in Chhotedongar area in September 2021, police said.

