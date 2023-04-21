ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh Panchayats to receive grants to celebrate local festivals

April 21, 2023 05:31 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - RAIPUR

Under the scheme, ₹10,000 will be given to every gram panchayat in two instalments to celebrate local festivals

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Over 6,000 panchayats in Chhattisgarh will receive a sum of ₹10,000 each to celebrate Chhattisgarhi festivals. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Chhattisgarhi Parab Samman Nidhi Yojana’ for non-scheduled areas of the State in a virtual programme organised at his residential office. 

A government statement said that the initiative was launched with “the aim of preserving and promoting local festivals, culture and tradition of rural areas”. 

“The primary unit of this scheme will be gram panchayat. Under this scheme, to celebrate these local festivals, an amount of ₹10,000 will be given to every gram panchayat in two instalments,” it added. 

“Although the ₹10,000 given under the Mukhyamantri Chhattisgarhi Lok Parab Samman Nidhi is not a huge amount, due to the Chhattisgarhi festivals being organised through the panchayats, people are following their tradition, and our new generation is adopting this tradition,” said Mr. Baghel at the launch event.  

The development is among the list of initiatives to celebrate local festivals and celebrate various facets of the culture (or rather cultures of a diverse State) launched by Mr. Baghel since assuming power in 2018. 

In the past, the government had included some local festivals in the list of holidays and also set up statues of ‘Chhattisgarh Mahtari’ (Mother). 

The ruling Congress asserts that building a strong regional connect is a key element of the “Chhattisgarh model” of governance it wishes to promote. 

