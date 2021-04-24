Other States

Chhattisgarh: Naxals kill policeman after abducting him

Security force personnel patrol after an attack by Maoist fighters in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh. File photo   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Naxals have killed a police sub-inspector they abducted in Bijapur district three days ago, an official said on Saturday.

Murli Tati had come to his home at Palnar when he was abducted by Naxals on April 21, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap said.

The Maoists dumped Murli's body near a village at Gangalur in Bijapur district, with a message alongside which claimed the policeman was "executed as decided by a people's court".

At least 22 security personnel were killed in a Naxal attack in the Sukma-Bijapur area of Chhattisgarh earlier this month. Over 30 security personnel were injured in the attack.

Related Articles
