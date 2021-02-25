Chhattisgarh Naxal violence | Fifty four security personnel died in two years, 120 ultras killed

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday said Naxal violence claimed lives of 54 security personnel, including 18 from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), in the State in last two years.
Besides, 120 Naxals were also killed in encounters with security forces, while 659 ultras surrendered during the same period, it said.
The details were given by State Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu in a written reply in the Assembly, while responding to a question raised by Leader of the Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik.
“Fifty four security personnel, including 18 from the CAPF, were martyred in Naxal violence from 2019 till January 31 this year,” Mr. Sahu said.
The Minister also informed that 79 Naxals were killed in encounters and 315 surrendered in 2019, while 41 ultras were killed and 344 surrendered in 2020.
He said out of ₹28.88 crore (collective) compensation which was supposed to be given to the kin of these deceased personnel, ₹26.63 crore has been disbursed while ₹2.25 crore is yet to be given.
Of the 36 deceased personnel belonging to the State police, compensatory jobs have been given in 29 cases, the Minister said in his reply.
“The above mentioned compensation includes the insurance money and ex-gratia given by the State government to the kin of the Central security forces personnel killed in the State in Naxal violence,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath