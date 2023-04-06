Chhattisgarh MLA’s assault on bank staffers triggers row 

April 06, 2023 03:41 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - RAIPUR

A video of a Congress MLA thrashing two employees of a cooperative bank and a Cabinet Minister purportedly justifying his colleague’s action as “necessary to rein in unbridled officials” have triggered a row in Chhattisgarh.

The Opposition BJP sought dismissal of the legislator Brihaspat Singh who allegedly slapped Rajesh Pal and Arvind Singh, both staffers of the Zilla Sahkari Kendriya Bank in Ramanujganj, on Monday

Angered over this, bank employees had gone on mass leave on April 5 and 6.

Mr. Singh, the legislator from the Ramanujganj Assembly Constituency in the northern tribal belt of Chhattisgarh, had hit headlines in 2021 when he had alleged that his party colleague and the State’s Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo could get him killed.

After the video of the incident surfaced on social media on Tuesday, Mr. Singh accused the bank employees of misbehaving with farmers and committing financial irregularities.

Meanwhile, Shiv Kumar Dahariya, the Urban Administration and Development Minister, defended the errant MLA.

“Some officials have become unbridled in the 15-year-rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Bahut saare log sudhar gaye hain, kuchh log nahin sudhre hain, toh unko theek toh karna padega (Many of them have mended their ways, while some haven’t. So they have to be disciplined),” said Mr. Dahariya speaking to journalists.

Dubbing the Minister’s statement as a sign of an “undemocratic and intolerant political culture” followed by the Congress, the BJP said the State needed to follow the rule of law rather than the diktat of any individual.

“What does Mr. Dahariya mean when he says some still have to be disciplined? Will BJP Ministers and MLAs do it with force, by assaulting people? Will all the police officers be sent on leave and the courts closed,” said Vijay Sharma, State general secretary of the BJP.

Meanwhile, with the employees of district cooperative central banks— that play a key role in paddy procurement and disbursement of short-term agricultural loans to farmers, and pass on benefits from government-run welfare schemes to beneficiaries— also caused inconvenience to people on its first day.

Bank employees, who had written to the CM and the police seeking legal action against Mr. Singh, threatened that they would go on an indefinite strike if their demands were not met.

