Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam' | ED attaches assets worth over ₹121 crore of IAS officer Tuteja, Raipur Mayor's brother

May 22, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Hotel Vennington Court in the State capital Raipur of Anwar Dhebar, being run under the aegis of his firm A Dhebar Buildcon, has also been attached

PTI

Liquor businessman Anwar Dhebar, brother of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, following his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with an alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh. | Photo Credit: PTI

Assets worth more than ₹121 crore of Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, IAS officer Anil Tuteja, former MD of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Ltd. Arun Pati Tripathi and others have been attached in the alleged liquor scam-linked money laundering case, the ED said on May 22.

The properties, provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), include 14 properties of Tuteja worth ₹8.83 crore, 69 properties of Anwar Dhebar worth ₹98.78 crore and one asset of Tripathi worth ₹1.35 crore, the federal agency said in a statement.

Also Read | Do not create an “atmosphere of fear”, Supreme Court tells ED

Hotel Vennington Court in the State capital Raipur of Anwar Dhebar, being run under the aegis of his firm A Dhebar Buildcon, has also been attached, it said.

Properties of Vikash Agarwal alias Subbu worth ₹1.54 crore and 32 properties of Arvind Singh worth ₹11.35 crore have also been attached as part of the same order. The total value of the attached properties is ₹121.87 crore.

This money laundering case stems from a 2022 Income Tax department charge sheet filed against IAS officer Tuteja and others before a court in Delhi. 

Anwar Dhebar, Tripathi and two others have been arrested by the ED in this case till now.

