Chhattisgarh liquor scam caused ₹2,161-crore loss to exchequer, says ED chargesheet

July 06, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - Raipur

In its chargesheet in the alleged liquor scam case purportedly involving bureaucrats and politicians of Chhattisgarh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed on Tuesday that the total loss to the State exchequer was to the tune of ₹2,161 crore.

Chhattisgarh liquor ‘scam’ | ED attaches assets worth over ₹121 crore of IAS officer Tuteja, Raipur Mayor’s brother

The scam, hitherto dubbed as the ₹2,000 crore liquor scam, is among the many corruption allegations over which the ruling Congress government in the State is facing the heat with the Opposition using anti-corruption as a major poll plank ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

Filing a prosecution complaint before a special court in State capital Raipur, the ED has alleged money laundering in the case in which it has named Anwar Dhebar — brother of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar; Managing Director of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL) Arunpati Tripathi, liquor businessman Trilok Singh Dhillon, hotelier Nitesh Purohit and Arvind Singh as accused.

ED’s counsel Saurabh Pandey said the prosecution complaint ran into 13,000 pages along with relied-upon documents.

The ED has further claimed that between 2019 — when Mr. Tripathi, an Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer, was chosen by the syndicate to lead CSMCL (State body for purchase and sale of liquor) and subsequently made the Managing Director of the organisation at the behest of Mr. Dhebar — and 2023, a syndicate comprising senior bureaucrats of State, politicians, their associates and officials caused losses to the exchequer in multiple ways.

Meanwhile, Faizal Rizvi, the lawyer for Mr. Dhebar and Mr. Dhillon, said his clients were being falsely implicated in the case.

