HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chhattisgarh liquor scam caused ₹2,161-crore loss to exchequer, says ED chargesheet

The scam is among many corruption allegations over which ruling Congress government in the State is facing the heat with the Opposition using anti-corruption as a major poll plank ahead of Assembly elections scheduled later this year

July 06, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - Raipur

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar
Liquor businessman Anwar Dhebar, brother of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, following his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with an alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh.

Liquor businessman Anwar Dhebar, brother of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, following his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in connection with an alleged liquor scam in Chhattisgarh. | Photo Credit: PTI

In its chargesheet in the alleged liquor scam case purportedly involving bureaucrats and politicians of Chhattisgarh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) claimed on Tuesday that the total loss to the State exchequer was to the tune of ₹2,161 crore.

Chhattisgarh liquor ‘scam’ | ED attaches assets worth over ₹121 crore of IAS officer Tuteja, Raipur Mayor’s brother

The scam, hitherto dubbed as the ₹2,000 crore liquor scam, is among the many corruption allegations over which the ruling Congress government in the State is facing the heat with the Opposition using anti-corruption as a major poll plank ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

Filing a prosecution complaint before a special court in State capital Raipur, the ED has alleged money laundering in the case in which it has named Anwar Dhebar — brother of Congress leader and Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar; Managing Director of Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL) Arunpati Tripathi, liquor businessman Trilok Singh Dhillon, hotelier Nitesh Purohit and Arvind Singh as accused.

ED’s counsel Saurabh Pandey said the prosecution complaint ran into 13,000 pages along with relied-upon documents.

Also Read | Do not create an “atmosphere of fear”, Supreme Court tells ED

The ED has further claimed that between 2019 — when Mr. Tripathi, an Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer, was chosen by the syndicate to lead CSMCL (State body for purchase and sale of liquor) and subsequently made the Managing Director of the organisation at the behest of Mr. Dhebar — and 2023, a syndicate comprising senior bureaucrats of State, politicians, their associates and officials caused losses to the exchequer in multiple ways.

Meanwhile, Faizal Rizvi, the lawyer for Mr. Dhebar and Mr. Dhillon, said his clients were being falsely implicated in the case.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / corruption & bribery / investigation

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.