Chhattisgarh grooms wanted for Odisha’s Paharia brides: same caste, new status

March 26, 2023 03:23 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

In the remote Paharia community of Odisha, parents eagerly look for suitable grooms for their daughters in neighbouring Chhattisgarh — not just for the prospect of a happy marriage but also for a significant social status change. After being married off across the border, their daughters become part of a Scheduled Tribe (ST), which opens doors to government welfare schemes and other benefits.

The 12,000-strong Paharia population living in Odisha’s Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Balangir and Bargarh districts are categorised as Other Backward Class (OBC), while their own community’s members in Chhattisgarh are recognised as tribals.

Since they are a relatively small group, Odisha’s Paharias have not been able to put across their demand for a change in social status from OBC to ST as strongly as some other dominant communities. A recommendation for inclusion in the ST list by the Tribes Advisory Council has been pending with the Centre for almost two decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeking ST status

On Saturday, a group of Paharias met Ananta Nayak, a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes, and apprised him about how their socio-economic condition and ancestry make them a fit case to be included in ST list.

“I have heard Paharia delegation. They are extremely backward. A serious thought is required to be given on their demand for tribal status in view of their origin, characters and socio-economic condition. I have impressed upon Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI) to prepare a report studying their community,” Mr. Nayak said.

Abandoning Odisha

Paharias or Kamars live in remote areas along the borders of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Traditionally, they eke out their livelihoods by weaving bamboo baskets, but have been hit hard by a decrease in bamboo stock. Many Paharias are now forced to migrate under distress conditions and often end up being exploited by labour agents and employers.

“The Paharia community lives on both sides of the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. Despite inter-State boundary division, we continue to relish a strong bond within the community. As we are extremely backward both educationally and economically, our condition has only worsened in Odisha. On the other hand, the condition of Paharias living in Chhattisgarh has bettered due to their tribal status,” said Indramani Paharia, a member of the delegation.

“Who does not want their daughters to prosper in life? If marriage is a medium, it is better to accept it,” he said, adding that entire families have started to shift their base permanently to Chhattisgarh, lured by such benefits. In fact, many clusters in Odisha have been vacated by Paharias.

Historically tribals

Above 80% of the community is landless and do not have any proper dwelling place. Similarly, their literacy level is less than 20%, according to senior journalist Ajit Panda, who has been advocating for tribal status for the Paharias.

The pre-Independence Census reports of 1901 and 1911 describe the Paharias as tribals. Many historical accounts also identify the community as aboriginals, cave dwellers and hunters. However, after the annexation of part of the erstwhile Central province with Odisha around 1936, their status changed to other castes.

A serious attempt to build a movement for change in social status took place in the early 2000s. In 2005, the Tribes Advisory Council (TAC), under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had recommended accordance of ST status to the Paharia-Kamar tribe of Odisha, but the issue has been pending with the Central Government since then.

ADVERTISEMENT