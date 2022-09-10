Chhattisgarh gets two more districts, takes total to 33

Sakti is carved out from Janjgir-Champa, Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur has been demarcated from the Koriya district

PTI Raipur
September 10, 2022 07:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday inaugurated Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur and Sakti as the 32nd and 33rd districts of the State, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sakti is carved out from Janjgir-Champa while Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur has been demarcated from Koriya district, he said.

Addressing a public meeting at Manendragarh, the CM said the struggle to make it a district has been going on for long.

"Even before Baikunthpur became the district headquarters, people have been demanding the creation of Manendragarh district. Their dream is now reality," he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also performed ground-breaking of 309 development works worth ₹153 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chhattisgarh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app