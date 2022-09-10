Other States

Chhattisgarh gets two more districts, takes total to 33

Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel.

Chhattisgarh CM and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday inaugurated Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur and Sakti as the 32nd and 33rd districts of the State, an official said.

Sakti is carved out from Janjgir-Champa while Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur has been demarcated from Koriya district, he said.

Addressing a public meeting at Manendragarh, the CM said the struggle to make it a district has been going on for long.

"Even before Baikunthpur became the district headquarters, people have been demanding the creation of Manendragarh district. Their dream is now reality," he said.

He also performed ground-breaking of 309 development works worth ₹153 crore.


