HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chhattisgarh: Encounter between Naxals, security forces in Bijapur jungle

Earlier on June 5, a joint team of security personnel arrested a Naxalite, who had a ₹1 lakh bounty on his head, from Sukma district of Chhattisgarh

June 07, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Bijapur

ANI
An encounter between Naxals and security personnel took place in the jungle of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on June 7. Image used for representative purpose only.

An encounter between Naxals and security personnel took place in the jungle of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on June 7. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Deepak K R

An encounter between Naxals and security personnel took place in the jungle of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on June 7, police said. The joint operation against the Naxals was conducted by Central Reserve Police Force's jungle warfare unit CoBRA and Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force.

"There was an exchange of fire between Maoists and security forces in the Basaguda-Pamed-Usor tri-junction area of Bijapur district. Security forces are fine; any damage to Naxals would be clear only after the completion of search operations," Inspector General Bastar P Sundarraj said.

Also Read | Four Naxals injured in Chhattisgarh encounter on June 3

"Since the search operations are still on, for security reasons more details would be disclosed after the operation is completed," said Mr. Sundarraj.

Earlier on June 5, a joint team of security personnel arrested a Naxalite, who had a ₹1 lakh bounty on his head, from the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

Also Read | The Maoists are still a threat

"A joint team of police and CoBRA, carried out the anti-naxal operations yesterday and intercepted the accused, identified as Sodi Dewa alias Sunil", the official said. The Naxalite was allegedly involved in a number of crimes, including an IED blast, murder, ambush of security personnel, encounter, murder of a sarpanch by branding him as a police informer, and other incidents.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / encounters / armed conflict / armed Forces / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.