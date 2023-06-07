Chhattisgarh: Encounter between Naxals, security forces in Bijapur jungle

June 07, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - Bijapur

An encounter between Naxals and security personnel took place in the jungle of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on June 7, police said. The joint operation against the Naxals was conducted by Central Reserve Police Force's jungle warfare unit CoBRA and Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force.

"There was an exchange of fire between Maoists and security forces in the Basaguda-Pamed-Usor tri-junction area of Bijapur district. Security forces are fine; any damage to Naxals would be clear only after the completion of search operations," Inspector General Bastar P Sundarraj said.

"Since the search operations are still on, for security reasons more details would be disclosed after the operation is completed," said Mr. Sundarraj.

Earlier on June 5, a joint team of security personnel arrested a Naxalite, who had a ₹1 lakh bounty on his head, from the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

"A joint team of police and CoBRA, carried out the anti-naxal operations yesterday and intercepted the accused, identified as Sodi Dewa alias Sunil", the official said. The Naxalite was allegedly involved in a number of crimes, including an IED blast, murder, ambush of security personnel, encounter, murder of a sarpanch by branding him as a police informer, and other incidents.