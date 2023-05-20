Chhattisgarh: Eight more Naxalites held in connection with Dantewada blast; arrest tally rises to 17

May 20, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - Dantewada

Eight Naxalites, including a boy, have been held in connection with last month's Aranpur blast in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district wherein 10 police personnel and a civilian lost their lives, police said on May 20.

With this development, the total number of Naxalites held in the case increased to 17, they said.

Of these eight Naxalites, five were arrested on May 17, while three others, including the minor boy, were held on May 19 during search operations by security personnel in Aranpur police station area and adjoining locality, a senior police official said.

Police gave information about it on May 19 evening.

Masa Kawasi, Kosa Mandavi, Arjun Kunjam, Deva Madvi and Ganga Madvi, all natives of Pedka village, were produced in a local court after their arrest on May 17, which sent them to police remand for three days, he added.

After the expiry of their police remand, the five Naxalites were produced in the court along with two others Bandi Madvi and Muya Kovasi following their arrest on May 19, the officer said, adding that all seven were remanded to judicial custody.

The minor was sent to a juvenile home, he added.

Ten District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and a driver were killed after Naxalites blew up a multi-utility vehicle (MUV), which was part of a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on April 26.

Earlier, nine Naxalites, including three minors, were apprehended in connection with the attack and their interrogation helped police for further arrests, he added.