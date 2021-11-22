Chhattisgarh cuts VAT on petrol by 1%, diesel by 2%

Cabinet approves two-member judicial panel to probe May 2013 Jheeram Ghati massacre

The Chhattisgarh Government on Monday decided to reduce the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by 1% and 2% respectively.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Cabinet took the decision and the government would bear the loss of about ₹1,000 crore, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a tweet in Hindi.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held at Mr. Baghel’s residence.

The Congress governments in Punjab and Rajasthan had reduced the VAT on fuel. The Central government slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 a litre respectively on November 3.

Nod for judicial commission

The Cabinet also approved a two-member judicial commission to probe the May 2013 Jheeram Ghati massacre. Registrar (judicial) Santosh Kumar Tiwari had handed over a 10-volume, 4,184-page report to Governor Anasuiya Uikey after the transfer of commission chairperson as Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.