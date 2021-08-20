Chhattisgarh Congress gets new offices in six districts

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on the occassion of Rajiv Gandhi’s 77th birth anniversary, on August 20, 2021. Photo: twitter.com/bhupeshbaghel

On August 20 last year, former party chief Rahul Gandhi had chaired foundation-laying ceremony for these offices

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated Congress offices in six districts on August 20, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

On August 20 last year, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi chaired the foundation-laying ceremony for these party offices and renovation of the existing ones.

The ceremony of inauguration of the offices at Koriya, Surguja, Durg, Dhamtari, Jagdalpur and Sukuma was attended by State in charge P.L. Punia and national secretary Chandan Yadav.

Another 10 offices are under construction and four being renovated. The party will soon begin construction in another five districts and land is being acquired for another three. Party offices will also be constructed at four newly minted districts.

Mr. Baghel said on the occasion, “The organisation plays an important role for any party to win the election. And a party office helps an organisation to function more effectively.”

The new headquarters of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee in Raipur was constructed when the party was in the Opposition. It was inaugurated in 2018 by Mr. Gandhi.

“The new Rajiv Bhawan played a positive role in our campaign for the Assembly elections in the State and I believe our party offices in the district will play a similar role in strengthening our party,” Mr. Baghel stated.