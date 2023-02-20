ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh coal levy ‘scam’ | ED raids multiple places of Congress leaders

February 20, 2023 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - New Delhi

Nine persons, including State administrative service officer Saumya Chaurasia and IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi, have been arrested till now in the case

PTI

Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Twitter@dir_ed

The Enforcement Directorate on February 20 conducted searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh, including premises linked to Congress leaders, as part of an ongoing investigation into the coal levy money laundering case, officials said.

The raids come ahead of the three-day plenary session of the Congress from February 24-26 in the State capital Raipur. The State is ruled by the party under Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Also Read | ED arrests four more accused in illegal coal levy scam case

Over a dozen locations are being searched, including the premises linked to Congress leaders and some MLAs, official sources said.

They said the ED is investigating those who have been the beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime of the alleged coal levy scam perpetrated during the tenure of the current government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ED investigation relates to “a massive scam in which illegal levy of ₹25 was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen”, the agency has alleged.

Nine persons, including State administrative service officer Saumya Chaurasia, Suryakant Tiwari, his uncle Laxmikant Tiwari, Chhattisgarh cadre IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi and another coal businessman Sunil Agrawal have been arrested by it till now in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US