Other States

Chhattisgarh CM too urges Centre to open vaccination for all adults

Joining Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged the Union government to open COVID-19 vaccination for all adults instead of the present 45 plus category allowed by the Centre.

Chhattisgarh has seen a sharp spike in cases, forcing the State to impose a partial lockdown in Raipur and neighbouring Rajnandgaon.

In a tweet in Hindi, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Baghel said it was necessary to prepare our youth with the second wave of pandemic. He demanded that the 45 plus threshold be reduced to 18 years, inoculating every adult in the country.

Chhattisgarh Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo had complained about erratic supply of vaccine doses. Mr. Deo said 10% of the population had already been vaccinated.

Mr. Thackeray had written to Mr. Modi on Monday demanding to bring down the eligibility criteria for vaccines to 25 years. The Maharashtra government had also complained of limited supply of vaccines. The Chief Minister had asked for additional 1.5 crore doses, which, he said, would enable the State to complete the vaccination process for beneficiaries above 45 years of age in six worst affected districts within three weeks.

In March, Mr. Kejriwal had made a similar demand, asking the government to open vaccination for all above 18 years. He had also claimed that if given the required permission, his government could vaccinate every adult in Delhi in three months.

