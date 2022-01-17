Chhattisgarh CM questiones ‘selective’ FIR against him for violating COVID-19 norms

He was campaigning for U.P. polls

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has alleged that the Election Commission does not seem to be acting fairly when it is supposed to be transparent, a day after the Uttar Pradesh police registered an FIR against him for allegedly flouting COVID-19 norms while campaigning for the Assembly polls.

“The Election Commission should keep its role transparent. The agency is not seen to be acting fairly at the beginning itself, then what will happen later,” said Mr. Baghel in a video statement shared on his Twitter handle over the FIR registered against him.

A U.P. police spokesperson had said that the FIR was lodged against the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and others for violating COVID-19 rules set by the Election Commission when they were in the Sector 113 police station area in Noida.

Mr. Baghel, the senior Congress observer for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, is currently campaigning in the northern State.

“Why action against the BJP candidate and the Minister was not taken in Amroha even though they had been engaged in door-to-door campaigning for the last five days?” he questioned.

Speaking about the incident in Noida, Mr. Baghel said that he was accompanied by 15-20 security personnel along with the U.P. Police.

“At least 30-40 journalists were also present, then why the FIR was registered only against me? What can I do when people come to meet me and how the election campaign will be conducted,” Mr. Baghel said.

The election commission should come forward to physically explain the method for campaigning and we will follow it, the Chhattisgarh CM said.