Chhattisgarh CM Baghel asks Kalicharan to surrender

Police have filed an FIR against the self-styled godman for allegedly insulting Mahatma Gandhi

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday asked self-styled godman Kalicharan Maharaj to surrender, a day after the State police lodged an FIR against him in Raipur for allegedly insulting Mahatma Gandhi and praising his assassin Nathuram Godse.

“If Kalicharan is such a brave person to abuse Mahatma Gandhi then why again and again he is giving statements. Come and surrender as an FIR has been lodged against you otherwise Chhattisgarh police will arrest you,” Mr. Baghel told media persons at Raipur.

During the conclusion of the two-day ‘dharam sansad’ at the Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur on Sunday, the religious leader allegedly insulted Mahatma Gandhi and praised Nathuram Godse.

The controversial statement drew flak from religious leaders attending the dharam sansad and Congress leaders.The Chhattisgarh police registered an FIR against him after a complaint was filed by Pramod Dubey of the State Congress Committee.