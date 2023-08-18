HamberMenu
Chhattisgarh CM announces ₹11 crore aid for rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh

Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday spoke to his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over phone and took stock of the situation in Himachal Pradesh

August 18, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - Raipur

PTI
A portion of the Shimla-Kalka heritage railway track that got washed away following heavy rainfall on the outskirts of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. File.

A portion of the Shimla-Kalka heritage railway track that got washed away following heavy rainfall on the outskirts of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on August 18 announced to provide a financial assistance of ₹11 crore to Himachal Pradesh, where heavy rains and landslides have wreaked havoc, a government official here said.

Mr. Baghel on Thursday spoke to his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over phone and took stock of the situation in the northern State and assured to extend support to deal with it, he said.

In a statement issued on Friday, Mr. Baghel said a severe natural calamity has hit the 'Devbhoomi' (land of gods) Himachal Pradesh and in such a situation, people of Chhattisgarh are standing with the people of the northern State.

The CM said he has announced to release ₹11 crore on behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh to the Himachal Pradesh government for the relief and rehabilitation of victims of the disaster.

Officials in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday said the total number of deaths in rain-related incidents in the state since Sunday night has increased to 72 with Shimla alone accounting for 21 fatalities.

Heavy rains have lashed the hill State since Sunday, triggering landslides in Shimla and several other districts.

