Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel urges Amit Shah to put a “ban” on movie Adipurush

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has accused BJP of trying to change Lord Ram’s image to ‘Yudhak Ram’

June 22, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | Photo Credit: PTI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on June 21 lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States had been thanked by makers of the recently-released film Adipurush, and that “attempts are being made to spoil the images of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman that people have in their minds”.

“This is not about devotion, BJP CMs have been thanked for Adipurush and they have not made any statement so far [about controversies surrounding the film]. It means that this film has been projected by them and attempts are being made to spoil the images of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman that people have in their minds,” Mr. Baghel said while speaking to reporters in Madhya Pradesh’s Amarkantak town on Wednesday.

The Om Raut–directed Adipurush, a dramatic retelling of the Ramayana, has come under the scanner ever since its release for allegedly depicting the characters and telling the story in a distorted manner.

Talking about under-construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Baghel said that Ram Mandir is getting constructed with the orders of the Supreme Court and the BJP has nothing to do with Lord Ram.

“... As far as Ram Mandir is concerned, it is being constructed as per the Supreme Court. From what you can see so far, they [BJP] have nothing to do with Lord Ram or Lord Hanuman. They are concerned only about their business,” Mr. Bhagel said.

Earlier too Mr. Baghel had accused the BJP of changing Lord Ram's image to ‘Yudhak Ram’, a fighter or warmonger.

“They [BJP] changed the image of 'Maryada Purshottam Ram' into 'Yudhak Ram' and 'Lord Hanuman' into 'angry bird'," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said.

Mr. Bhagel said that the Chhattisgarh government may consider banning Adipurush from theatres in the State, in accordance with public demand, stating that some of the words used in the film’s dialogues were “objectionable and of low level”.

“Public is watching this and if a demand will be raised to ban the movie then it will be considered,” Mr. Baghel had told reporters in Raipur.

