Chhattisgarh Assembly polls | Congress announces first list of candidates

October 15, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 11:18 am IST

The Congress on October 15 announced its first list of party candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. The party has announced 30 candidates for the State polls that will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

Congress has fielded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from his Patan assembly constituency and deputy chief minister T.S. Singh Deo from Ambikapur assembly seat

Congress has fielded Girish Devangan in Rajnandgaon, where he will contest BJP leader and former state chief minister Raman Singh. Congress leader Taradhwaj Sahu will contest the polls from Durg (Rural), Ravindra Choubey from Nawagarh, Yashoda Verma from Khairagarh, Vikram Mandavi from Bijapur, Lakheshwar Baghel from Bastar, Deepak Baiji from Chitrakot and K Chavindra Karma Dantewada. A full list of the candidates is attached below.

Results of the elections will be declared on December 3.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)



S.No. Constituency Name of Candidate 1. Ambikapur Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo (T.S. Singh Deo) 2. Sitapur - ST Amarjeet Bhagat 3. Kharsia Umesh Patel 4. Korba Jai Singh Agarwal 5. Sakti Dr. Charan Das Mahant 6. Arang - SC Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya 7. Dondi Lohara - ST Smt. Anila Bhendia 8. Patan Bhupesh Baghel 9. Durg-Rural Tamradhwaj Sahu 10. Saja Ravindra Choubey 11. Nawagarh - SC Guru Rudra Kumar 12. Pandariya Neelkanth Chandrawanshi 13. Kawardha Mohd Akbar 14. Khairagarh Smt. Yashoda Verma 15. Dongargarh - SC Smt. Harshita Swami Baghel 16. Rajnandgaon Girish Devangan 17. Dongargaon Daleshwar Sahu 18. Khujji Bhola Ram Sahu 19. Mohla-Manpur - ST Indrashah Mandavi 20. Antagarh - ST Roop Singh Potai 21. Bhanupratappur - ST Smt. Savitri Mandavi 22. Kanker - ST Shankar Dhruv 23. Keshkal - ST Sant Ram Netam 24. Kondagaon - ST Mohan Lal Markam 25. Narayanpur - ST Chandan Kashyap 26. Bastar - ST Lakheshwar Baghel 27. Chitrakot - ST Deepak Baij 28. Dantewada - ST K Chavindra Mahendra Karma 29. Bijapur - ST Vikram Mandavi 30. Konta - ST Kawasi Lakhma



