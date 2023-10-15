ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls | Congress announces first list of candidates

October 15, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 11:18 am IST

Congress has fielded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from his Patan assembly constituency and deputy chief minister T.S. Singh Deo from Ambikapur assembly seat

The Hindu Bureau

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Congress on October 15 announced its first list of party candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. The party has announced 30 candidates for the State polls that will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

Congress has fielded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from his Patan assembly constituency and deputy chief minister T.S. Singh Deo from Ambikapur assembly seat

Congress has fielded Girish Devangan in Rajnandgaon, where he will contest BJP leader and former state chief minister Raman Singh. Congress leader Taradhwaj Sahu will contest the polls from Durg (Rural), Ravindra Choubey from Nawagarh, Yashoda Verma from Khairagarh, Vikram Mandavi from Bijapur, Lakheshwar Baghel from Bastar, Deepak Baiji from Chitrakot and K Chavindra Karma Dantewada. A full list of the candidates is attached below.

Results of the elections will be declared on December 3.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)


S.No.ConstituencyName of Candidate
1.

Ambikapur

Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo (T.S. Singh Deo)
2.

Sitapur - ST

Amarjeet Bhagat
3.

Kharsia

Umesh Patel
4.

Korba

Jai Singh Agarwal
5.

Sakti

Dr. Charan Das Mahant
6.

Arang - SC

Dr. Shivkumar Dahariya
7.

Dondi Lohara - ST

Smt. Anila Bhendia
8.

Patan

Bhupesh Baghel
9.

Durg-Rural

Tamradhwaj Sahu
10.

Saja

Ravindra Choubey
11.

Nawagarh - SC

Guru Rudra Kumar
12.

Pandariya

Neelkanth Chandrawanshi
13.

Kawardha

Mohd Akbar
14.

Khairagarh

Smt. Yashoda Verma
15.

Dongargarh - SC

Smt. Harshita Swami Baghel
16.

Rajnandgaon

Girish Devangan
17.

Dongargaon

Daleshwar Sahu
18.

Khujji

Bhola Ram Sahu
19.

Mohla-Manpur - ST

Indrashah Mandavi
20.

Antagarh - ST

Roop Singh Potai
21.

Bhanupratappur - ST

Smt. Savitri Mandavi
22.

Kanker - ST

Shankar Dhruv
23.

Keshkal - ST

Sant Ram Netam
24.

Kondagaon - ST

Mohan Lal Markam
25.

Narayanpur - ST

Chandan Kashyap
26.

Bastar - ST

Lakheshwar Baghel
27.

Chitrakot - ST

Deepak Baij
28.

Dantewada - ST

K Chavindra Mahendra Karma
29.

Bijapur - ST

Vikram Mandavi
30.

Konta - ST

Kawasi Lakhma

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US