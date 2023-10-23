Chhattisgarh Assembly polls | Aam Aadmi Party releases fourth list of 12 candidates

October 23, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST - Raipur

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released its fourth list of 12 candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections scheduled next month.

With this, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has so far released the names of 45 candidates for polls in the Congress-ruled State. Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17.

“Announcement. Fourth list of candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections is here. All the best to all candidates. Is baar chalegi jhadu (this time broom will sweep). #ChhattisgarhMangeKejriwal," the AAP said on X on October 22, while posting the list.

Out of these 12 seats, six are reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates and one is for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

The AAP tried its luck for the first time in the 2018 Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and fielded candidates in 85 out of the total 90 seats, but failed to open its account in the State.

The candidates announced in the fourth list are - Dev Ganesh Tekam (Samri-ST), Alexander (Lundra-ST), Munna Toppo (Sitapur-ST), Prakash Toppo (Jashpur-ST), Gopal Bapudia (Raigarh), Sobram Singh Saima (Pali-Tanakhar -ST), Parmeshwar Prasad Sandey (Janjgir-Champa), Neelam Dhruv (Khallari), Santosh Yadu (Baloda Bazar), Vijay Gurubaxani (Raipur North), Parmanand Jangde (Arang-SC) and Bhagirathi Manjhi (Bindranawagarh-ST).

The ruling Congress has announced candidates for all 90 seats, while the Opposition BJP has declared its candidates for 86 seats.