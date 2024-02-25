ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh Armed Force personnel killed in IED blast in state’s Naxal-hit Bijapur district

February 25, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Bijapur

PTI

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A head constable of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was on February 25 killed after a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in the state’s Bijapur district, police said.

The incident occurred at around 3.30 pm near Bechapal Padampara village under Mirture Mirtur police station limits in the Naxal-hit district when a team of CAF was out on an area domination operation, an official said.

The operation was launched from Bechapal police camp towards Kutulpara village, he said.

When the patrolling team was advancing through the area near the camp, Head Constable Ram Ashish Yadav, belonging to CAF's 19th battalion, inadvertently stepped over a pressure IED connection triggering the blast, resulting in his death, he said.

The body of the martyred personnel was shifted to Mirtur, the official said, adding that a search operation was underway in Mirtur area.

