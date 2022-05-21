Other States

Chhattisgarh Armed Force jawan injured in Naxal blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

A jawan from the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) sustained injuries when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals exploded in Bijapur district on May 21, police said. This was a second such blast in the area in the last one week.

“The blast took place around 2.40 p.m. between Pandemurga and Bangoli villages under Nelasnar police station limits, where a team of the CAF’s 8th battalion was out for an area domination operation,” a senior officer said.

“The patrolling team had launched the operation from Nelasnar camp, and was cordoning off the area along Indravati river, when constable Tham Singh stepped on a pressure IED connection, triggering the explosion,” he said.

“The jawan, a native of Korba district, sustained serious injuries on his legs and was taken to a primary health centre in Nelasnar, from where he was shifted to Dantewada district hospital,” the officer said. A search operation is currently under way in the area, he added.

Earlier on May 14, a CRPF jawan sustained serious injuries in a similar blast near Pandemurga village, following which security personnel had recovered 3kg of IED from the spot.


