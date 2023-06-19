Chhattisgarh: 26 people injured as bus hits bridge railing in Raigarh

June 19, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - Raigarh

26 people were injured when a private bus they were travelling in rammed into the railing of a bridge in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on June 19, police said.

The condition of two of the injured persons was critical, they said.

The accident took place at around 8 a.m. at Darri Dipa railway overbridge near Gharghoda area, a police official said here.

The private bus was heading to Lailunga from Raigarh when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then hit the railing wall of the bridge and got stuck, he said.

26 passengers were injured in the accident. Eight of them were undergoing treatment at Raigarh district hospital, the official said.

The 18 other injured persons had been discharged after being provided preliminary treatment at Gharghoda primary health centre, he said.

The police have seized the bus. Efforts are on to trace the driver, who fled from the spot after the accident, the official said.

