Chhattisgarh: 11 people killed in pickup van-truck collision

February 24, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - Raipur

The victims were returning home after attending a family function in Arjuni area

PTI

Eleven people, including four children, were killed when a pick-up van they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh. Representational image.

Eleven people, including four children, were killed when a pick-up van they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, police said on Friday.

A dozen others were injured in the accident near Khamariya village under the Bhatapara police station area on the Balodabazar-Bhatapara road late Thursday night, police said.

The victims, natives of Khilora village in the Simga area, were returning home after attending a family function in the Arjuni area, a police official said.

After being alerted, a police team was sent to the spot and the injured were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, he said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he added.

