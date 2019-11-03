Chhath celebrated with fervour in Bihar, Nitish Kumar greets devotees

The fervour of Chhath held the Bihar capital in its thrall on Saturday when lakhs of devotees thronged the numerous ghats along the river Ganga here to pay obeisance to the setting sun.

All roads in the city appeared to be leading to the river Ganga as the young and the old, men and women, marched barefoot to reach the ghats, battling the exhaustion caused by fasting and carrying of wicker baskets heavy with “prasad” items including bunches of bananas, sugarcane, winnows and “thekuas”, a must-have sweet prepared on the occasion.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar kept up with his practice of greeting the Chhath “vratees” (devotees) on the ghats from atop a steamer that commenced its journey at Danapur, the city’s western extreme.

Before embarking on the journey, Mr. Kumar observed Chhath rituals at his official residence 1, Anne Marg, along with close members of family.

On the steamer, the Chief Minister was joined by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi among others.